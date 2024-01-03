Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

Coming out of a year when many in Toronto struggled with affordability and housing issues, charity representatives CityNews spoke with say they saw a huge surge in demand for help in 2023 and that need is only expected to grow in 2024.

“I’ve been doing this work for 30 years … never, ever has the need been greater than in this last year and in this last quarter of the year, and we wish we never would have to say that again but support is needed now more than ever,” Daniele Zanotti, the president and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto told CityNews.

United Way is an umbrella non-profit agency that funds approximately 300 other social service organizations and charities.

Zanotti said deepening poverty in recent decades combined with COVID-19 have detrimentally impacted many in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Now you add to the headlines, inflation, affordability, increasing food costs, lack of jobs for people, housing that is slipping away from those who are working two to three jobs,” he said.

“All of those things converge at the front door of our network of frontline agencies who are dealing with mental health issues, homelessness, domestic violence, food banks.”

When it comes to distress centres funded by United Way, Zanotti said they have seen a 400-per-cent increase in the number of calls seeking some form of assistance.

Nikki McAllister, manager of the Daily Bread Food Bank‘s New Toronto Street Food Bank, echoed the dire situations many people are facing.

“I think this is the highest that we’ve ever seen it. I think around October, November, we saw like over 284,000 visits to food banks across the Toronto area, so it’s pretty incredible the amount of people that we’re seeing,” she told CityNews.

McAllister said they’re hearing the escalating cost of food mixed with high rents and few affordable housing units is forcing people to the food bank. She said this past holiday season hit people hard.

“Once people have that holiday spirit, and they’re trying to provide that food for their family and give them that special moment, those things cost, right,” she said.

“Whether it’s using more of the potatoes that you would have gotten from the food bank, food goes rather quickly, so I would say that our numbers might even get higher for January.

“We’ll see those folks (who are) Ontario Works or ODSP. They got their cheques a little earlier in December and so they’re going a longer period of time without money. Things are going to be really rough for people.”

McAllister said her organization is working to replenish its shelves to keep meeting the demand in the coming months. She said financial donations to Daily Bread Food Bank are appreciated since they can buy more goods through bulk purchases. There is a need for food donations as well.

“Proteins are amazing. canned fish is fantastic, tomatoes, it’s fruit and vegetables (and) those kinds of things … oatmeal … those great things that keep your stomach full and easy to work with,” McAllister said.

Meanwhile, Zanotti asked people to contribute, if possible, to a social service organization.

“It’s so important at this time. If you’re going to make a resolution outside of eating healthy, going to the gym, think about giving back to people in the community — whether that’s donating your five bucks or $1,000 — or donating your time and talent to the social service sector, which is that front line where people experiencing poverty go first before they get to other services,” he said, noting Volunteer Toronto is a good spot to start if you’re looking to give your time.

“Let’s make commitments to not stop giving because the December 31 tax receipt time has ended. Let’s make this the beginning of something new at a time when the GTA needs us more than ever.”