Trial postponed for man charged with 2022 stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

FILE - Hadi Matar, the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie, arrives for an arraignment at the Chautauqua County Courthouse, Aug. 13, 2022, in Mayville, NY. Matar is allowed to seek material related to Rushdie's upcoming memoir about the attack before standing trial, a judge ruled Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Jury selection in Matar's attempted murder and assault trial was originally scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 8. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 3:26 pm.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The New Jersey man charged with stabbing “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie is allowed to seek material related to Rushdie’s upcoming memoir about the attack before standing trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Jury selection in Hadi Matar’s attempted murder and assault trial was originally scheduled to start Jan. 8.

Instead, the trial is on hold, since Matar’s lawyer argued Tuesday that the defendant is entitled by law to see the manuscript, due out in April 2024, and related material before standing trial. Written or recorded statements about the attack made by any witness are considered potential evidence, attorneys said.

“It will not change the ultimate outcome,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said of the postponement.

Matar, 26, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, has been held without bail since prosecutors said he stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times after rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution where the author was about to speak in August 2022.

Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was damaged in the attack. The author announced in Oct. 2023 that he had written about the attack in a forthcoming memoir: “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.”

With trial preparations under way at the time, the prosecutor said he requested a copy of the manuscript as part of the legal discovery process. The request, he said, was declined by Rushdie’s representatives, who cited intellectual property rights.

Defense attorney Nathaniel Barone is expected to subpoena the material.

Rushdie’s literary agent did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Penguin Random House, the book’s publisher, also didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The prosecution on Tuesday downplayed the book’s significance to the trial, noting the attack was witnessed — and in some cases recorded — by a large, live audience.

Onstage with Rushdie at the western New York venue was Henry Reese — 73, the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum — who suffered a gash to his forehead.

Rushdie, who could testify at the trial, spent years in hiding after the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death after publication of the novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Over the past two decades, Rushdie has traveled freely.

A motive for the 2022 attack has not been disclosed. Matar, in a jailhouse interview with The New York Post after his arrest, praised Khomeini and said Rushdie “attacked Islam.”

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

1h ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

Top Stories

Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated
Officials investigating fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York; councillors calling it hate-motivated

Fire officials remain at the scene of a fire at a deli in North York that two Toronto councillors are calling a hate crime. Toronto fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

1h ago

Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking
Toronto ranked Canada's safest city in new ranking

Toronto media, ahem, crafts its share of hyperbolic crime headlines that could leave you convinced you'll be shot, carjacked and cannabilized the second you step foot in the Big Smoke. But according...

1h ago

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

1h ago

Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024
Charities say need for help in Toronto soaring after Christmas and into 2024

United Way Greater Toronto and Daily Bread Food Bank representatives say they saw a huge demand for help in 2023, adding it could grow in 2024.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

53m ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

21h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

22h ago

2:31
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary

By the time you read this, some of Canada's top CEOs will have earned more this year than you or I do all year. A new report finds CEO compensation has grown again - while the average person's salary hasn't kept pace.

22h ago

More Videos