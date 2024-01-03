Vancouver region closes out 2023 with higher home sales, average price of $1,168,700

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 11:12 am.

VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouversays December home sales rose compared with a year earlier as the region closed out 2023 with balanced market conditions despite high borrowing costs.

The board says 1,345 homes changed hands in December, a 3.2 per cent increase from the same month in 2022, but 36.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

There were 1,327 new listings of detached, attached and apartment properties last month, a 9.9 per cent increase from a year earlier, as new listings were 22.7 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The composite benchmark home price in December for Metro Vancouver was $1,168,700, a five per cent increase from December 2022, but down 1.4 per cent from November 2023.

Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, says higher borrowing costs haven’t been enough to dissuade buyers from entering the market, but that “the story of 2023 is one of too few homes available relative to the pool of willing and qualified buyers.”

He says prices rose due to near record-low inventory levels last spring after sellers were reluctant to list their properties early in the year, forcing buyers to compete for the available homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

35m ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East...

updated

45m ago

Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says
Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has shed some light on the team's failed pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after being famously tight-lipped about the entire process during MLB's...

1h ago

Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway
Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway

Toronto's fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread. Videos...

9m ago

Top Stories

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

35m ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East...

updated

45m ago

Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says
Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has shed some light on the team's failed pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after being famously tight-lipped about the entire process during MLB's...

1h ago

Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway
Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway

Toronto's fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread. Videos...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

17h ago

2:03
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus
12 people taken to hospital after crash involving Mississauga transit bus

12 people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a Mississauga transit bus on highway 27 in Etobicoke. Shauna Hunt with the investigation into why the bus veered into oncoming traffic before ending up in a ditch.

18h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

18h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

19h ago

2:31
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary

By the time you read this, some of Canada's top CEOs will have earned more this year than you or I do all year. A new report finds CEO compensation has grown again - while the average person's salary hasn't kept pace.

19h ago

More Videos