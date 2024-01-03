What you need to know about Bill C-53 and the recognition of Métis self-government

The committee process for a testy piece of legislation that would recognize Métis governments in three provinces has been extended until at least February. Métis Nation of Ontario President Margaret Froh takes part in a press conference following a Métis National Council meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 3, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The committee process for a testy piece of legislation that would recognize Métis governments in three provinces has been extended until at least February.

House of Commons committee hearings about Bill C-53 have seen 65 witnesses testify and 274 briefs submitted that argue vigorously either for or against the legislation.

Members of Parliament are now arguing over the finer points of the bill during meetings devoted to clause-by-clause deliberation — seven of them so far, featuring hours of debate.

Some First Nations groups are opposed to the bill, which would recognize Métis governments in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, urging MPs to vote against it because they say it could erode their own rights.

But Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh says Métis people have been fighting for their rights for generations, and the passage of the bill would help recognize that. 

The hotly contested legislation also has support from the Métis National Council, which unanimously passed a resolution last month calling on politicians to pass the legislation without delay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

