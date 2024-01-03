What’s known, and what remains unclear, about the deadly explosions in Iran

This image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows people along a road near the martyr's cemetery in Kerman, Iran Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 before, according to Iranian authorities, twin bomb blasts killed at least 103 people at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP) Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

By The Associated Press

Posted January 3, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated January 3, 2024 12:42 pm.

Here’s what’s known — and what remains unclear — about Wednesday’s deadly explosions in Iran:

• Authorities say the twin bombings killed at least 103 people and wounded 211 others.

• The attack is the deadliest to strike Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

• The second explosion occurred about 20 minutes after the first, which is often a technique used by militants to harm both civilians and emergency responders after an initial assault.

• The attack came during commemorations for the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq. The explosions occurred near his grave site as long lines of people gathered for the event.

• No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kerman.

• Iran has faced targeted killings and sabotage attacks suspected to have been carried out by Israel. However, those assaults did not include mass casualty bombings like Wednesday’s attack.

• Sunni extremist groups including the Islamic State group have conducted large-scale attacks in the past that killed civilians in Shiite-majority Iran.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two people are injured, including one person in critical condition, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street...

20m ago

3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP
3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP

Three people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision with the driver of a stolen SUV, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard
Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard

A Toronto man has been arrested in a suspected hate-motivated assault involving a security guard in the city's downtown core. Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area at around...

5m ago

Top Stories

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Two people are injured, including one person in critical condition, following a crash in Brampton on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street...

20m ago

3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP
3 to hospital after driver of stolen SUV crashes into vehicle: OPP

Three people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision with the driver of a stolen SUV, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard
Toronto man arrested in suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard

A Toronto man has been arrested in a suspected hate-motivated assault involving a security guard in the city's downtown core. Police were called to the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area at around...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

19h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.

19h ago

1:40
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino
Toronto Zoo welcomes a rare baby White Rhino

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Care and Reproductive Science team are celebrating the birth of a baby White Rhino. Videographer Audra Brown talks with Zoo staff about their success with the near threatened species.

20h ago

2:31
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary
CEO pay now close to 250x average salary

By the time you read this, some of Canada's top CEOs will have earned more this year than you or I do all year. A new report finds CEO compensation has grown again - while the average person's salary hasn't kept pace.

21h ago

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.
More Videos