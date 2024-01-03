Nylander’s bet paying off as contract talks with Maple Leafs heat up

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Posted January 3, 2024 11:49 am.

William Nylander keeps reminding the Toronto Maple Leafs how important he is to the team’s success.

This should make his reportedly imminent whopper of a contract extension a little more digestible for the executives cutting those eight-figure cheques and a diehard fan base who studies salary-cap charts closer than box scores.

A few hours prior to Nylander’s two-goal, six-shot performance Tuesday in the Maple Leafs’ clean 3-0 road win over the Los Angeles Kings, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that 2024’s most coveted impending unrestricted free agent had been engaged in positive negotiations with GM Brad Treliving.

In the works is the blueprint for an eight-year deal that would net the stud winger approximately $11.25 million annually and about $90 million in total – the same AAV that Nylander’s friend, winger David Pastrnak, netted from Boston early in 2023 before his own bargain deal expired.

Elliotte Friedman added that the paperwork on a Nylander extension could be completed as early as this week, and that the team would prefer to take care of its top business priority before hosting the All-Star Game in February.

When informed of the report postgame and asked how negotiations were coming along, a shirtless Nylander smiled and chuckled: “Like I said, I’m not going to answer any questions on that.”

Both sides have always desired a recommitment. 

Negotiations have centred around offering Nylander a number that works for him and agent Lewis Gross. If that figure indeed begins with an 11, well, the Leafs will have blinked first. (The reported ask began with a 10 over the summer.)

And Nylander would have forced them to with his superb and consistent performance this season, picking right where he left off from his 40-goal 2022-23 and his excellent showing in the 2023 postseason.

Nylander has recorded at least one point in 31 of 35 games. His 50 points lead the Leafs in scoring, and the only players more productive in 2023-24 are MVP candidates: Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Artemi Panarin. End of list.

Today’s poster boy for a contract-year bump, Nylander is on pace for 45 goals and 117 points – both career highs – and he’s rounded out his two-way game by becoming a growing contributor to Toronto’s penalty kill (his two shorthanded strikes also lead the team).

Among the NHL’s highest-paid wingers, the $11.25-million estimated cap hit would place Nylander under Panarin ($11.64 million), right with Pastrnak, and above the underperforming Jonathan Huberdeau ($10.5 million) and Johnny Gaudreau ($9.75 million).

Such a payday would also raise questions about how Treliving can properly compensate fellow winger Mitch Marner, whose $10.9 million rate ends in 2025 when it’s his turn for UFA status. (But that will be a column for another day.)

Yes, Nylander has raised his own price, but the Leafs can ill afford to let a star of his magnitude walk away in his prime.

And if Nylander wants a windfall in the $88 to $90-million range, he’ll have a more difficult time getting it from another team as competitive as this one.

For the cash-flush Maple Leafs have never been afraid to frontload deals with core players and juice their signing bonuses. Plus, Toronto is the one team that can lessen Nylander’s cap hit slightly by spreading the total sum over eight years as opposed to seven.

Nothing’s official yet, but it certainly feels like Nylander’s bet on himself is going to pay off.

Top Stories

Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis
Poll suggests 40% of Ontario hospital workers considering quitting; union calls on province to address staffing crisis

The union representing thousands of Ontario health-care workers say the Ford government needs to do more to address a staffing crisis with a new poll suggesting nearly half of hospital staff in the province...

updated

36m ago

Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iran says at least 103 people killed, dozens wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East...

updated

45m ago

Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says
Shohei Ohtani was 'exceptionally attracted to this country,' Blue Jays GM says

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has shed some light on the team's failed pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after being famously tight-lipped about the entire process during MLB's...

1h ago

Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway
Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on TTC subway

Toronto's fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread. Videos...

9m ago

