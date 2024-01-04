1984 murder convictions overturned: Two N.B. men in court today to learn fate

Two New Brunswick men whose convictions were recently thrown out are expected in court today. Walter (Wally) Gillespie, left, and Robert (Bobby) Mailman pose in the south-end neighbourhood where they grew up in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 11:21 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 11:26 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned are expected to learn today in court whether they will face trial again.

Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, who were convicted in the Nov. 30, 1983, killing of George Gilman Leeman, are to plead not guilty at the Court of King’s Bench in Saint John.

That’s according to Ron Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, an organization that advocates for the wrongfully accused and that took up the men’s case.

Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani quashed the two second-degree murder convictions last month, saying there was reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.

Dalton’s group has said Gillespie served 21 years of his life sentence in prison, and Mailman served 18 years.

Gillespie is 80 years old while Mailman, who is 75, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

