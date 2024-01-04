2 men appear in court on murder charges in shooting of Oakland police officer at marijuana business

Mark Sanders, left, appears at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Sanders, 27, of Tracy, Calif., and Allen Starr Brown, 28, of Chico, Calif., were charged with murder Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana business, authorities said. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP) Bay Area News Group

By The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 9:45 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 9:56 pm.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —

Two men charged with murder in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana business appeared in court Thursday but didn’t enter pleas.

Meanwhile, a fourth man was arrested in connection with last week’s burglary.

Officer Tuan Le, 36, was shot in the head Dec. 29 and died at a hospital. He was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked police truck when he and other officers answered a report of a burglary in progress at a cannabis grow house near Jack London Square, where marijuana plants had been stolen in at least three other burglaries that night, according to court documents released Thursday.

Mark Sanders, 27, of Tracy, and Allen Starr Brown, 28, of Chico, appeared in an Alameda County courtroom but waived their arraignments. The murder charges carry special allegations that could deny the men a chance at parole if they are convicted and given life sentences.

Sanders stood with his back to the courtroom, which was filled with dozens of Oakland police officers showing support for Le and his family, the Bay Area News Group reported.

After the hearing, defense attorney Annie Beles urged people to resist rushing to judgment, the news outlet said.

“I want to remind everyone that he is presumed innocent,” said Beles, who also expressed her “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the fallen officer for his tragic death.”

A third man, Sebron Ray Russell, 30, also waived arraignment. He is charged with taking part in the burglary.

All three are due back in court on Jan. 18 to enter pleas.

A fourth man, Marquise Cooper, 34, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of burglary after cellphone data placed him at the scene, the Bay Area News Group reported.

He remained jailed and hadn’t been criminally charged as of Thursday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Le was shot after arriving officers saw several people leaving the marijuana business. Prosecutors allege that Sanders opened fire from a car that Brown was driving.

Officers took their wounded colleague to the hospital, where he died about four hours later.

Le is the 54th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty and the first killed in nearly 15 years.

County District Attorney Pamela Price and interim Police Chief Darren Allison announced the arrests and charging of Sanders and Russell at a news conference Wednesday night.

Price said she had told Le’s wife and mother about the charges and assured them that her office “will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure … that the man we believe shot and killed officer Le will serve the rest of his life in prison.”

Sanders, Russell and Cooper have criminal records. They pleaded no contest in 2022 to burglarizing a Pittsburg home where marijuana was being grown and received 120-day jail terms, the Bay Area News Group reported.

In addition, the media outlet said Russell was charged with robbery and burglary stemming from a 2019 break-in at an Oakland marijuana business but the case was dismissed six weeks ago for lack of evidence.

Sanders also pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a 2014 shooting that took place when he was 17 that killed an 18-year-old man, the news group said.

Brown and Russell were arrested over the weekend and Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Livermore.

At the news conference, authorities said Le’s handcuffs were used to arrest Sanders.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

4m ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

4h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

6h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

7h ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

4m ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

4h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

6h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

9h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

23h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

More Videos