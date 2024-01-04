Alice Hoffman’s new book will imagine Anne Frank’s life before she kept a diary

This photo provided by Scholastic Inc. shows the cover of “When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary,” written by best-selling author Alice Hoffman. (Scholastic Inc. via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 8:34 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 9:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — With the cooperation of the Anne Frank House, a novel based on Frank’s life immediately before she began keeping a diary will be released in September by the children’s publisher Scholastic.

“When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary,” written by bestselling author Alice Hoffman, is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The project was initiated by Scholastic editors Lisa Sandell and Miriam Farbey, who thought Hoffman ideal for telling the story. Hoffman is known for “Practical Magic” and other fiction about sorcery, but she also has written books for young people and a novel, “The World That We Knew,” about the Nazis’ persecution of the Jews.

“In the year when I was 12, I discovered many of the books that have meant the most to me, books that changed my life,” Hoffman said in a statement issued Thursday by Scholastic.

“The book that affected me more than any other was ‘The Diary of a Young Girl,’ by Anne Frank. It changed the way I looked at the world. It changed the person I was and the person I would become,” she said in the statement. “I wondered what Anne’s life had been like before the diary, and what had caused her to become the writer whose voice spoke for a generation of those whose lives were ruined or ended by the Nazi occupation, a voice that will never allow us to forget what had happened.”

Hoffman drew upon archival research, including some provided by the Anne Frank House, in writing about the Netherlands in the early 1940s after the Nazis invaded. In July 1942, a month after 13-year-old Anne started her diary, the Franks went into hiding in the annex of her father’s office building in Amsterdam. She continued writing until August 1944, when the Franks were discovered by the Nazis. Anne and her sister Margot were eventually deported to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where they died in 1945. Their father, Otto, was the only family member to survive the war.

Anne Frank’s diary was discovered by Miep Gies, an employee of Otto Frank who had helped the family while they were hiding. After the war, she gave the diary to Otto Frank, who first published it in Dutch in 1947. “The Diary of Anne Frank” has since been translated into dozens of languages and sold millions of copies.

According to Scholastic, Hoffman’s novel will dramatize how “state-sponsored discrimination turns ordinary people into monsters, the Jews in the Netherlands are caught in an inescapable swell of violence and hate, and Anne is shaped as both a young woman and as a writer who will change the world” through her private journal.

“We can highly recommend Alice Hoffman’s novel of Anne Frank’s life, set in the dramatic and terrible circumstances of those first war years. We hope it will persuade young readers that contributing to a better world is both necessary and possible,” Ronald Leopold, executive director of the Anne Frank House, based in Amsterdam, said in a statement.

Other novels have been written about Anne Frank, including Ellen Feldman’s “The Boy Who Loved Anne Frank,” although without the participation of the Anne Frank House. Projects endorsed by the Frank House include Forget Me Not,” a children’s book about Anne Frank’s friends that was written by Janny van der Molen, and a graphic biography of Anne Frank, written by Sid Jacobson and illustrated by Ernie Colón.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

42m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

42m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

10h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

12h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

16h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

19h ago

More Videos