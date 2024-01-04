B-1 bomber crashes at South Dakota Air Force base, crew ejects safely

FILE - An emergency vehicle barrier stands at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D. A B-1 Lancer bomber from the base crashed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force said. (Arielle Zionts /Rapid City Journal via AP) Rapid City Journal

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 10:46 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 11:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A B-1 Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force said.

The B-1 crashed “at approximately 5:50 p.m. today while attempting to land on the installation. At the time of the accident, it was on a training mission. There were four aircrew on board. All four ejected safely,” the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth said in a statement.

At the time of the crash visibility was poor with freezing temperatures and low clouds, according to automated weather reporting equipment recording airfield conditions.

The B-1 is a conventional supersonic bomber that first came into service in the 1980s. It has been used to support the U.S. bomber presence in the Asia-Pacific region and to conduct close air support missions in U.S. operations in Afghanistan. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

While 100 were originally built, fewer than 60 remain in service at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

