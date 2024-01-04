Bomb threats prompt evacuations of government buildings in several states, but no explosives found

Lawmen patrol the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, as they deal with a second consecutive day of bomb threats to the state house and to the Carroll Gartin Justice Building, which houses the state supreme and appellate courts. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 1:43 pm.

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Government buildings in several states were evacuated Thursday following bomb threats, briefly disrupting government affairs for the second day in a row in some places.

The Mississippi Capitol and courthouses in Arkansas and Montana were evacuated, but no explosives were immediately found, and the buildings were reopened to the public.

The latest round of evacuations comes after an emailed threat to officials in several states prompted lockdowns at multiple state capitols Wednesday. The threats also follow a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

In Jackson, Mississippi, officials said the state Supreme Court, which is across the street from the state Capitol building, received a bomb threat. Bomb-sniffing dogs circled the building before officials cleared the area.

The FBI said it was aware of “numerous hoax incidents” Thursday.

“The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” Marshay Lawson, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Jackson Division, said in a statement. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.”

The Pulaski County Courthouse in downtown Little Rock was evacuated Thursday morning after it received a bomb threat.

The threat was announced shortly after a hearing began in a lawsuit between the state Board of Corrections and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The governor and the board have been in an increasingly heated dispute over who runs the state prison system.

Police gave the all-clear after searching the building and allowed people back inside around 11:15 a.m. central.

The Cascade County courthouse in Great Falls, Montana, was evacuated Thursday morning after the county received a bomb threat. The courthouse was reopened after law enforcement officials determined the threat wasn’t credible.

In northwestern Montana, the Mineral County Justice Court was also evacuated after the county received a bomb threat via email, Sheriff Ryan Funke said in a statement. Law enforcement officers searched the courtrooms in Superior, a town of fewer than 900 people near the Idaho border. Officials spoke with federal and state agencies and determined the incident was not a threat to the public or court employees, Funke said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas and Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Montana, contributed to this report.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press



