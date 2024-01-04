Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024

Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability. A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 5:00 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 5:12 am.

TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability.

The board says last month’s 3,444 home sales pushed the annual total to 65,982, a 12.1 per cent decline compared with 2022, with many buyers sidelined last year due to high mortgage rates. 

The average home price at the end of the year was $1,084,692, up 3.2 per cent from December 2022.

New listings fell 6.6 per cent to 3,886 in December compared with 4,161 during the same month a year earlier.

The board’s chief market analyst Jason Mercer says those who were able to participate in the market last year benefitted from more choice, allowing many of them to negotiate lower selling prices.

He says lower borrowing costs expected in 2024 could create tighter market conditions, contributing to price growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

6h ago

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

7h ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

10h ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

13h ago

