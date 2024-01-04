1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday.

Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre streets, just after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and found an infant in distress. They were assessed and transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Charges have yet to be laid, but one person is in police custody.

The gender or age of the infant was not provided.