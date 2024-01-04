Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information

The federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.The Confederation Building is pictured through a window on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 5:22 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.

In a public notice, the inquiry says the five days of hearings on national security and confidentiality of information, to begin Jan. 29, will help set the stage for the next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.

The March hearings are expected to delve into allegations of foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.

After its first report, the inquiry will focus on policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference targeting Canada’s democratic processes.

The inquiry has created an e-mail address — conf@pifi-epie.gc.ca — that can be used to submit information in confidence.

It also notes that people fearful of testifying publicly may be permitted to do so in private, while those submitting documents can redact irrelevant personal information before the records are disclosed to others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

1h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

9m ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

2h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

2h ago

