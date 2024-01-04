Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

Steeles fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at International Deli Foods in North York on Jan. 3, 2024, that the local councillor is calling a hate crime. The words 'free palestine' could be seen in graffiti at the back of the building. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Tina Yazdani

Posted January 4, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 5:29 pm.

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words “Free Palestine” that had been spray-painted on his store.

Toronto police responded to a fire at the location on Wednesday and discovered gas cannisters, smashed windows and the graffiti, leading them to investigate the incident as a hate-motivated crime. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

The owner declined to comment to media outside the store on Thursday, but many customers and community members stopped by to show their support.

“When the people are just coming and doing this kind of chaos, for myself it’s unacceptable,” said one community member. “[We] just need more respect, especially in this country with 150 nationalities around here, it’s a home for everyone.”

“For me, it’s shock, for me it’s surprise, and I think it can’t be in [a] democratic country,” said another. “It’s not important who [the] owner is … [if] you don’t want to support the business, don’t come to buy.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw assured residents Thursday that they would be investigating thoroughly.

“We will leave no stone unturned. All the resources have been made available to investigators to pursue every opportunity to hold those who committed these offences to justice,” said Demkiw.

He’s also promised to boost visibility in the community once again

“We’re going to double down on everything we’re doing already which is a full-service approach,” he added.

Vice President of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for the GTA, Jamie Kirzner-Roberts tells CityNews the incident has left the Jewish community reeling and feeling unsettled.

“I think we’ve had a frightening wake-up call,” said Kirzner-Roberts. “For something like this to be happening in Canada because of a conflict thousands and thousands of kilometres away. This is just beyond unacceptable.”

“This is the product of weeks and weeks and weeks of hateful rhetoric spread by hate groups operating here,” she added.

Several local leaders have also denounced the violence, including Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Hate has no place in our Ontario, hate is toxic to our democracy.”

City Councillor James Pasternak, who represents the ward where the incident happened, has called for changes to legislation to make it easier to press charges against perpetrators of hate crimes.

“When someone would go to these lengths to target a Jewish-owned business in this atmosphere, it will not stop as a one-off … unless we catch the perpetrators, it is likely to repeat itself,” said Pasternak.

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

2h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

2h ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

3h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

2h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

2h ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

3h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

18h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

19h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.
