Kentucky governor backs longer list of conditions eligible for treatment under medical marijuana law

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reacts to a question during an interview in the State Reception Room of the state Capitol, Nov. 8, 2023, in Frankfort, Ky. Access to medical marijuana in Kentucky should expand to include a longer list of severe health conditions, Gov. Beshear said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in advocating a change that would make hundreds of thousands more people eligible for treatment when the program begins next year. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 6:13 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Access to medical marijuana in Kentucky should expand to include a longer list of severe health conditions, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in advocating a change that would make hundreds of thousands more people eligible for treatment when the program begins next year.

The measure passed by the GOP-led legislature in 2023 specified that the eligible conditions include cancer, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Democratic governor said the law is based on “providing relief to Kentuckians with severe medical conditions” and should therefore be expanded. He said the list of qualifying conditions should grow to include ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Chron’s disease, sickle cell anemia, cachexia or wasting syndrome, neuropathies, severe arthritis, hepatitis C, fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, HIV, AIDS, glaucoma and terminal illness.

“This is a crucial set,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference. “While the legislation referenced several qualifying conditions, it left others out.”

The expansion would make an estimated 437,000 more Kentuckians eligible, he said.

The governor noted that two advisory boards have recommended that lawmakers expand the list of conditions to include those additional illnesses. One of them, hepatitis C, was recommended by just one of the groups, Beshear said.

The medical cannabis bill cleared the legislature after years of defeats. Beshear quickly signed it into law last March, making it one of the top bipartisan achievements of his first term. The governor won reelection to a second term last November.

Bill supporters cautioned Thursday that any effort to expand the number of eligible conditions would run into resistance in both legislative chambers.

“This is our initial step,” Republican Sen. Stephen West, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in an interview. “Some people want to be on step five, and you’ve got to walk before you can run.”

One of the most protracted debates last year revolved around which conditions would qualify, and lawmakers “went back and forth” before reaching consensus, West said.

“I think there will be much consternation if we start tinkering with the list of conditions it covers,” he said.

Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, another prominent supporter, agreed, saying: “I don’t think now is the time to make those adjustments.” The measure already includes language allowing for the “opportunity to make those adjustments when appropriate,” he said in a separate interview.

“I think what we need to focus on now is getting all the T’s crossed, all the I’s dotted,” Nemes said.

To that end, Beshear announced that his administration has filed its first batch of regulations governing the medical cannabis program. They provide a framework for how medical cannabis businesses — cultivators, processors, producers and dispensaries — would operate and offer guidance on how products will be packaged, labeled, transported, advertised and tested, he said.

“These regulations will ensure that Kentucky’s medical cannabis program is safe and accessible for all patients and to make sure that they are secure for our communities,” the governor said.

Beshear said his administration is on track to get the program launched in 2025.

Lawmakers will review those regulations and others. Additional rules on how Kentuckians can apply for a medical cannabis business license will be issued in coming weeks and months, Beshear said.

In another step toward implementation, the state has launched a commercial zoning tool meant to help medical marijuana businesses determine if a proposed location is legal. The law prohibits such businesses from being within 1,000 feet of a primary or secondary school or day care and allows local governments to issue additional zoning restrictions.

Kentucky joined the majority of other states when it legalized medical marijuana.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

4h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

4h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

20h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

21h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.
More Videos