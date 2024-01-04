Man critically injured in Mississauga shooting; suspects sought

A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive, near Meadowvale Town Centre, around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was a large police presence in the area throughout the evening and police were asking people to avoid the area.

No suspect information has been made available.