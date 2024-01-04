Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,871.35, up 52.77 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 67 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $85.64 on 16.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $53.08 on 6.3 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 2.42 per cent, to $4.43 on 6.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Corp. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $21.90 on 5.8 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $63.09 on 5.1 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up three cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $28.89 on 5.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Up $1.53, or 3.71 per cent, to $42.72. Parkland Corp.’s largest shareholder no longer has a seat on the fuel retailer’s board after the recent resignations of two board members. The Calgary-based company announced on Dec. 31 the resignations of Simpson Oil nominees Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley from Parkland’s board of directors. No reason for the resignations was provided, but Parkland said in a news release that its board has “unwavering confidence” in the company’s strategy and management team. It also said it is working with a global recruitment firm to fill the vacancies. Going forward, Simpson Oil has waived its previously agreed-upon right to nominate two members to Parkland’s board. 

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Down 41 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $53.75. Teck Resources Ltd. said production for 2023 at its Quebrada Blanca mine fell short of its guidance due to reliability and consistency issues in the fourth quarter. The Vancouver-based miner said copper production from QB, excluding copper cathode, totalled 56,200 tonnes compared with the bottom end of its guidance range for 80,000 tonnes for 2023. Fourth quarter production was 35,000 tonnes. Teck said its focus in the fourth quarter was on achieving reliable and consistent operations at QB, but that it took longer than expected. It added that the operations were working near design capacity by the end of December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

1h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

9m ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

2h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

2h ago

