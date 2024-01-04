Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,871.35, up 52.77 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 67 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $85.64 on 16.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $53.08 on 6.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 2.42 per cent, to $4.43 on 6.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Corp. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $21.90 on 5.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $63.09 on 5.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up three cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $28.89 on 5.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Up $1.53, or 3.71 per cent, to $42.72. Parkland Corp.’s largest shareholder no longer has a seat on the fuel retailer’s board after the recent resignations of two board members. The Calgary-based company announced on Dec. 31 the resignations of Simpson Oil nominees Michael Christiansen and Marc Halley from Parkland’s board of directors. No reason for the resignations was provided, but Parkland said in a news release that its board has “unwavering confidence” in the company’s strategy and management team. It also said it is working with a global recruitment firm to fill the vacancies. Going forward, Simpson Oil has waived its previously agreed-upon right to nominate two members to Parkland’s board.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Down 41 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $53.75. Teck Resources Ltd. said production for 2023 at its Quebrada Blanca mine fell short of its guidance due to reliability and consistency issues in the fourth quarter. The Vancouver-based miner said copper production from QB, excluding copper cathode, totalled 56,200 tonnes compared with the bottom end of its guidance range for 80,000 tonnes for 2023. Fourth quarter production was 35,000 tonnes. Teck said its focus in the fourth quarter was on achieving reliable and consistent operations at QB, but that it took longer than expected. It added that the operations were working near design capacity by the end of December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press