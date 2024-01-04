On-call teacher in Yukon is accused of possessing child pornography

Yukon MLA Jeanie McLean signs the Oath of Office at the swearing in ceremony in the Yukon Legislature in Whitehorse, Monday, May 3, 2021. Yukon Education MinisterJeanie McLean says in a statement that an on-call teacher who worked at 10 different schools over five years has been charged with possession of child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Kelly Mark Kelly Photography

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 6:39 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 6:42 pm.

WHITEHORSE — An on-call teacher in Yukon who worked at 10 different schools over five years has been charged with possession of child pornography. 

Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean says in a statement that the teacher had been working in Whitehorse-area schools, but that stopped on Oct. 24 when the department became aware of the allegations. 

The statement says the Department of Justice confirmed on Tuesday that a search warrant had been served and the teacher now faces the criminal charge. 

McLean says teachers on call are required to submit a clear vulnerable sector criminal record check every two years and the teacher complied during the five years of employment with the district. 

She says her department is reaching out to the 10 school communities where the teacher worked to ensure they are aware of available supports. 

Yukon RCMP were not immediately available to offer more details on the case, and McLean’s statement doesn’t say if any children at the schools were part of the investigation. 

McLean says she recognizes that the information is concerning and “may trigger an emotional response from students, parents and other members of our school communities.”

“Our top priority will always be the safety and well-being of Yukon students. I want all students, parents and Yukoners to know that support and services are available to them.”

McLean said the government has achieved great progress to ensure student safety in schools and is committed to improving its processes and policies. 

Yukon’s ombudsman Jason Pedlar released a report last year saying the government’s failure to inform parents that a teaching assistant in a Whitehorse school had been charged with sexual assault was unfair to parents, especially after other parents came forward with accusations involving their children when the charges were reported in the media. 

Pedlar’s report said if it weren’t for the media story, the department would likely have maintained its silence about the allegations. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

4h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

3h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

1h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

4h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

20h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

21h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.
More Videos