Quebec Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe

Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday is facing an abduction charge. A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.

The child’s mother appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of abduction and breaking and entering.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office says the father will remain detained and his case has been adjourned to Friday.

The child was reported missing Tuesday morning from the Montreal home of her grandparents, who had custody of her. 

The mother and the baby were found in an unspecified location in northwestern Montreal just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the day after police triggered an Amber Alert.

A publication ban prevents the release of any information identifying the child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

updated

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

17m ago

'Loving, friendly and gentle souls:' London attack victim's mother mourns family
'Loving, friendly and gentle souls:' London attack victim's mother mourns family

The mother of a woman killed in Nathaniel Veltman's London, Ont., truck attack says she fears for her life every time she takes a walk, while vowing to ensure that the memories of her murdered loved ones...

1m ago

Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school, on students' first day back in classes after winter break.

1h ago

Top Stories

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

updated

1h ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

17m ago

'Loving, friendly and gentle souls:' London attack victim's mother mourns family
'Loving, friendly and gentle souls:' London attack victim's mother mourns family

The mother of a woman killed in Nathaniel Veltman's London, Ont., truck attack says she fears for her life every time she takes a walk, while vowing to ensure that the memories of her murdered loved ones...

1m ago

Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city's high school, on students' first day back in classes after winter break.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

15h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

16h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

21h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

23h ago

More Videos