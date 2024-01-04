Quebec Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe

MONTREAL — Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.

The child’s mother appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of abduction and breaking and entering.

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office says the father will remain detained and his case has been adjourned to Friday.

The child was reported missing Tuesday morning from the Montreal home of her grandparents, who had custody of her.

The mother and the baby were found in an unspecified location in northwestern Montreal just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the day after police triggered an Amber Alert.

A publication ban prevents the release of any information identifying the child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press