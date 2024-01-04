Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused, who went by Sunny of Weaver Home Improvement and North Side Renovations, signed five renovation contracts and collected deposits totalling $37,000.

Investigators claimed 42-year-old Hardish Khinda of Norval, Ont., promised to provide a service, signed a contract, collected a deposit, and failed to provide said service or return the deposit.

On Nov. 24, 2023, Khinda was arrested and charged with defrauding the public. He appeared in court on Dec. 18, 2023.

In a news release, a police spokesperson said authorities are reminding the public to be meticulous in vetting their contractors by asking for personal referrals, checking online reviews, and verifying their credentials.