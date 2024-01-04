Rogers says cell phone prices are going up for customers not on contracts

Telecommunications company Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Some cell phone customers with Rogers Communications Inc. will pay more for their plans starting later this month.

The company says price hikes for customers who are not locked into a contract will range from under $7 on the low end to upwards of $9 per month, depending on their individual plan. The move will take effect on bills received after Jan. 17.

Rogers spokesman Cam Gordon says the company is committed to delivering “the highest standard of quality and reliability” which includes more capacity, expansion of its network into more communities and improved customer service.

He notes recent announcements by Rogers to increase affordability, such as the introduction of its discounted 5G plan for eligible low-income Canadians and a move in May of last year to halve the price per gigabyte of data on its most popular 5G plan.

Following Rogers’ $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. last April, the company’s chief executive Tony Staffieri said in an interview at the time that the deal and its associated conditions were designed to increase competition and that “prices are going to come down.”

Spokespersons for BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they plan to hike phone plan costs, while Quebecor Inc. says there is a price freeze for customers with its Freedom Mobile, Videotron and Fizz brands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

