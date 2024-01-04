South Korean opposition leader is recovering well from surgery after stabbing attack, doctor says

South Korea police arrives for seize materials at the office of the man who stabbed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, in Asan, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. South Korean police on Wednesday raided the residence and office of a man who stabbed the country’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, in the neck in an attack that left him hospitalized in an intensive care unit, officials said. (Lee Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)

By Hyung-jin Kim And Jiwon Song, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 12:53 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 12:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition leader is recovering well from surgery after being stabbed in the neck earlier this week, his doctor said Thursday, as police seek a formal arrest warrant to extend the suspect’s custody.

Lee Jae-myung, head of the liberal Democratic Party, South Korea’s biggest political party, was stabbed by a knife-wielding man who approached him asking for his autograph at an event in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday. The man was immediately detained by police.

The assault left Lee, 59, bleeding and slumped on the ground. After emergency treatment, he was flown to a Seoul hospital for an operation that lasted about 100 minutes. After the surgery, Lee was placed an an intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital and then transferred to an ordinary ward on Wednesday evening, according to party officials.

In his first briefing since the surgery, Min Seung-kee, a vascular surgeon at the hospital who performed the operation, said Thursday that Lee “is recovering smoothly.” Min said he will continue to closely monitor him for any possible complications.

Min said the stabbing damaged Lee’s jugular vein but did not affect his artery, cranial nerve, esophagus or respiratory tract. Min said he conducted a procedure called revascularization, which required stitches to close a 9 millimeter (0.35 inch) cut to the vein.

The suspect’s motive isn’t known, though he told police that he attempted to kill the politician and that he had plotted the attack alone.

Busan police said they have requested a warrant to formally arrest the suspect. Under South Korean law, police can detain a criminal suspect for up to 48 hours, but a court-issued arrest warrant is needed to extend custody for 10 more days. Police often seek arrest warrants if there are concerns that a suspect could flee or destroy evidence.

The Busan District Court said Thursday it will review whether to issue the arrest warrant. Court officials said a decision could be reached as early as Thursday afternoon. TV footage showed the suspect, in handcuffs and wearing a mask, taking a van with police officers to the court.

Police officers searched the suspect’s residence and office in the central city of Asan and examined his cellphone on Wednesday. Photos taken by South Korean media showed police officers raiding a real estate office in Asan.

Police have disclosed few details about the suspect other than he is 67 and bought the outdoor knife online.

Local media reported that the suspect was previously a member of the conservative governing People Power Party but recently quit and joined Lee’s Democratic Party. Some of Lee’s supporters speculated that the suspect may have thought that having Democratic Party membership would make it easier to obtain Lee’s schedule for an attack.

The Democratic Party refused to confirm whether the man is a member, citing privacy rules. Police said they searched the Seoul headquarters of both the Democratic Party and the People Power Party on Wednesday to determine whether the suspect was affiliated with either, but refused to provide further details.

One of the suspect’s neighbors in Asan who said he has known him for about two years described him as a quiet, shy man who rarely spoke about politics. The neighbor, who asked to be identified only by his family name, Jeon, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the suspect runs a real estate agency in Asan but is several months behind in his rent.

Lee is a tough-speaking liberal who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Their closely fought race and post-election political strife between their allies have intensified South Korea’s already-severe conservative-liberal divide.

Lee is a vocal critic of Yoon’s major polices. He faces an array of corruption allegations and related trials and investigations. Lee has denied any legal wrongdoing and accuses Yoon’s government of pursuing a political vendetta.

Hyung-jin Kim And Jiwon Song, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

3h ago

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

4h ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

7h ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

10h ago

Top Stories

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

3h ago

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

4h ago

Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim
Police say man slid under washroom stall at restaurant to sexually assault victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown restaurant after sliding on the floor to crawl into the bathroom stall she was occupying. Investigators say it...

7h ago

Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast
Possible relief from grey days on Thursday with some sunlight in the forecast

If you are feeling a little low energy, it might not be the typical post-holiday blues that has you down. Toronto and the GTA has been blanketed by mostly grey and miserable weather over the last few weeks...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

4h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

8h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

14h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

11h ago

2:13
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community
Lacrosse Canada steps in after provincial policy upsets Ontario Lacrosse community

A policy implemented before the new year had people from the Ontario Lacrosse community up in arms and it prompted a petition with more than 5000 signatures. Brandon takes a closer look at that story.
More Videos