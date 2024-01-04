SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk

FILE - The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, a U.S. labor agency accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 2:47 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. labor agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.

A Los Angeles-based regional director for the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday filed a complaint that consolidates eight unfair labor practice charges against SpaceX. The cases stem from the company’s alleged actions following the circulation of the employees’ letter back in June 2022.

The letter, among other workplace concerns, called on executives to condemn Musk’s public behavior on X — the platform then-known as Twitter — and hold everyone accountable for unacceptable conduct. Musk’s actions included making light of sexual harassment allegations against him, which the billionaire denied.

“As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company,” the open letter said at the time. The letter also referred to Musk’s actions as a ”frequent source of distraction and embarrassment.”

A total of nine employees were soon terminated for their involvement in the letter, according to a November 2022 filing made on behalf of one of the employees to the NLRB, although only eight are included in Wednesday’s complaint.

In addition to the firings, the complaint accuses SpaceX of interrogating other workers about the letter, announcing that employees were terminated for their participation in the letter and “inviting employees to quit if they disagreed with the behavior of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.”

The complaint also alleges that some were shown screen shots of communications between employees about the letter, which “created an impression among (SpaceX’s) employees that their protected concerted activities were under surveillance.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment Thursday.

The Hawthorne, California, company has until mid-January to respond to the complaint, according to Wednesday’s filing. The complaint marks the NLRB’s first step towards litigating these allegations and seeking a settlement. If a settlement isn’t reached, a hearing is scheduled to begin on March 5 in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

1h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

8m ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

56m ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

1h ago

Top Stories

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

1h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

8m ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

56m ago

Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T
Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto. Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

16h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

18h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

22h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.
More Videos