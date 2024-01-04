Taliban arrest women for ‘bad hijab’ in the first dress code crackdown since their return to power

By The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 6:42 am.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have arrested women in the Afghan capital for wearing “bad hijab,” a spokesman at the country’s Vice and Virtue Ministry said Thursday.

It’s the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code imposed by the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021 and has echoes with neighboring Iran, which has enforced mandatory hijab for decades.

The development is the latest blow to Afghan women and girls, who are already reeling from bans on education, employment and access to public spaces.

The spokesman from the Vice and Virtue Ministry, Abdul Ghafar Farooq, didn’t say how many women have been arrested or what constitutes bad hijab.

In May 2022, the Taliban issued a decree calling for women to only show their eyes and recommending they wear the head-to-toe burqa, similar to restrictions during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

Farooq said the women were arrested three days ago.

In voice notes to The Associated Press, he said the ministry has heard complaints about women’s lack of correct hijab in the capital and provinces for almost two-and-a-half years.

Ministry officials made recommendations to women and advised them to follow the dress code. Female police officers were sent to arrest the women after they failed to follow the advice, he added.

“These are the few limited women who spread bad hijab in Islamic society,” he said. “They violated Islamic values ​​and rituals, and encouraged society and other respected sisters to go for bad hijab.”

Police will refer the matter to judicial authorities or the women will be released on strict bail, according to Farooq.

“In every province, those who go without hijab will be arrested,” he warned.

The arrests come less than a week after the UN Security Council called for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban, especially on gender and human rights.

But the Taliban criticized the idea, saying that special envoys have “complicated situations further via the imposition of external solutions.”

Late Wednesday, while expressing support for a special envoy for Afghanistan, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said America remained concerned about the Taliban’s “repressive edicts against women and girls and its unwillingness to foster inclusive governance.”

The decisions made risk irreparable damage to Afghan society and move the Taliban further away from normalizing relations with the international community, added Miller.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns
Willowdale housing project given go-ahead after tribunal dismisses neighbourhood concerns

The City of Toronto can now move ahead with building supportive housing in Willowdale after residents who fought against the project were overruled. The narrow swath of green space on Cummer Avenue...

9h ago

Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson
Fire at Jewish-owned deli in North York being investigated as hate-motivated incident, arson

Toronto police say an early morning fire at a North York deli is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident and arson. Toronto Fire responded to a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a commercial...

7h ago

Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024

Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued...

1h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

1h ago

