Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don’t respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

Thunder Bay Police
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Flickr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 4, 2024 5:16 pm.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 21-year-old woman found in a Thunder Bay home after it says officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call. 

Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard, the Special Investigations Unit said in a release. 

The unit said officers did not go to the home after receiving the initial call. 

When police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to “cancel” the call for service, officers again did not respond, the watchdog said. 

A third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. 

Thunder Bay police said they are “continuing to investigate the death and review the circumstances of the incident.”

The service added it is cooperating with the Special Investigations Unit as its investigation moves forward. It would not provide any more information, including whether anyone has been charged, citing the police watchdog’s involvement. 

A spokesperson for the unit said it’s early in the investigation and more information will be released “in due course.” 

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

1h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

9m ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

2h ago

26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought
26-year-old man dies after shooting on Mississauga roadway during evening rush; suspects sought

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was gunned down in the middle of a road in Mississauga on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the area of Battleford Road east of Glen Erin Drive,...

2h ago

