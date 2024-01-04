Man arrested for allegedly recording victims as young as 14 in washrooms near U of T

U of T voyeurism suspect
Toronto police have arrested a 28-year-old man in a voyeurism investigation. Investigators said on occasion, the suspect was wearing a white and grey hoodie, black pants, and dark-coloured Crocs. Photo: Toronto police.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 4, 2024 2:12 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 2:18 pm.

A Kitchener man is facing nearly a dozen charges after several alleged voyeurism incidents near the University of Toronto.

Toronto police say the University of Toronto Campus Safety were alerted to a number of incidents between July 2023 and October 2023 near Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street.

Police investigated the reports and allege that a man would loiter inside women’s washrooms and gender-neutral showers in the area. The suspect would sometimes place a cellphone under stalls and record victims.

Investigators say the victims ranged in age from 14 to 21.

Kitchener resident Dang Pham, 28, was arrested on Thursday. He is facing 11 charges including five counts of voyeurism and six counts of mischief.

Police have released photos of the suspect and say there could be more victims. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

