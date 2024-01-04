2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street near The Kingsway just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the bus collided with the bucket of a truck, leaving two workers stuck 15 feet in the air.

Fire crews rescued both individuals, who were breathing and conscious when they arrived at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.