US applications for unemployment benefits fall again as job market continues to show strength

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 8:46 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 8:56 am.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week as the labor market continues to show resilience despite elevated interest rates.

Jobless claims fell to 202,000 for the week ending Dec. 30, down by 18,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 4,750 to 207,750.

Overall, 1.86 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Dec. 23, a decrease of 31,000 from the previous week and the fewest in two months.

Weekly unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have remained at extraordinarily low levels in the face of high interest rates.

In an effort to extinguish the four-decade high inflation that took hold after an unusually strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 recession of 2020, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate 11 times since March of 2022.

Inflation has eased considerably during the past year, but remains slightly above the Fed’s 2% target. The Fed has left rates alone at its last three meetings and is now signaling that it could cut rates three times next year.

When the Fed started raising rates, it was widely predicted that the U.S. economy would slide into recession. But the economy and the job market remained surprisingly resilient. The unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 straight months, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

The number of job openings has fallen, but remain at historically healthy levels. On Wednesday, the government reported that America’s employers posted 8.8 million job openings in November, down slightly from October and the fewest since March 2021. However, demand for workers remains strong by historical standards.

The combination of decelerating inflation and low unemployment has raised hopes that the Fed is managing a so-called soft landing: raising rates just enough to bring down prices without causing a recession.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

44m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

44m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing today for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

10h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

12h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

16h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

19h ago

More Videos