What is the Epiphany? Why is it also called Three Kings Day? And when do Christians celebrate it?

FILE - A pilgrim holds up the cross after it was thrown into the water by an Orthodox priest, during an Epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river, and it is believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted January 4, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated January 4, 2024 8:56 am.

Christians around the world will mark the Epiphany on Jan. 6 with a series of celebrations that go from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany.

Why is it known with different names?

Some Western Christian churches know the feast day as Three Kings Day. It recalls the visit of three Magi, or wise men, to the infant Jesus, and their sense of wonder at the encounter. It is the 12th day after Christmas and closes the Christmas season.

Eastern traditions call it Theophany, and they focus on the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Orthodox Christians also know it as the Baptism of Christ.

What does Epiphany mean?

The Greek word “epiphaneia” means “appearance” or “manifestation,” and it refers to the manifestation of Jesus to the world, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

How is it celebrated?

The day is often celebrated by Catholics in Spain with parades that include decorative floats carrying people dressed as the biblical kings who brought gifts to the infant Jesus. Children in Spain and in some parts of Latin America traditionally unwrap holiday gifts that elsewhere in the world are delivered by Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

Greeks celebrate Epiphany with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country, which is primarily Orthodox.

In Bulgaria, some observers plunge into rivers and lakes to retrieve crucifixes, in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany, also known as the Apparition of Christ.

By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river. It’s believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.

When is it celebrated?

Orthodox Christian churches in Bulgaria, Greece and Romania celebrate the feast on Jan. 6. But for Orthodox Churches in Russia, Serbia and Ukraine that follow the Julian calendar, Epiphany is celebrated on Jan. 19, as their Christmas Eve falls on Jan. 6.

What is the origin of Epiphany?

It originated in the Eastern church and originally included a celebration of the birth of Jesus, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, which in its entry says that by the fourth century, the church in Rome began celebrating Epiphany separately on Jan 6.

__

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Associated Press, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint
Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police in Durham Region are searching for a suspect after a gas station in Ajax was robbed at gunpoint. Officers were called to a Shell gas station on Salem Road South just north of Highway 401 around...

3m ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

45m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Why is everyone so sick this winter?
Why is everyone so sick this winter?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it certainly seems like this season has been worse for illness than most previous years. But has it? If it has, is it the pandemic? Is it the "triple-demic"? Or is it a...

1h ago

Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint
Police searching for suspect after Ajax gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police in Durham Region are searching for a suspect after a gas station in Ajax was robbed at gunpoint. Officers were called to a Shell gas station on Salem Road South just north of Highway 401 around...

3m ago

Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy
Teen among 2 suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects, including a teenage boy, following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Richmond Hill. The alleged incident happened in the area of Elgin Mills and Redstone Road...

45m ago

13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' Tetris - by breaking it

The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson, who has become the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

10h ago

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.

12h ago

2:27
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project
Tribunal dismisses appeals of Willowdale housing project

Willowdale residents fighting a supportive housing project in their neighbourhood have been overruled. Caryn Ceolin with why the Ontario Land Tribunal dismissed appeals from neighbours who say the site isn’t the right fit.

16h ago

3:08
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis
New poll suggests healthcare staffing crisis

Unions representing thousands of Ontario Healthcare workers are calling on the Ford government to take action after a new survey painted a grim picture of the profession. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:33
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall
Christmas toy donation bin uncollected at Vaughan mall

More than a week after Christmas, a toy donation box at Promenade Mall has gone uncollected. Nick Westoll explains what happened and the calls for help from representatives with multiple charities who say the demand for services is soaring.

19h ago

More Videos