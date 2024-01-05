3 men arrested in attempted murder investigation in Mississauga

Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrested three men and seized three firearms in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

On Nov. 8, 2023, just before 12:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Matheson Boulevard and Creekbank Road in Mississauga for a shooting.

Police arrived on scene and located a victim who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre and is in stable condition.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Bureau launched Project Poseidon to identify and locate the suspects involved in the shooting.

On Jan. 5, investigators executed multiple search warrants across the GTA and three suspects were arrested in connection to the investigation, with three firearms seized along with a significant quantity of drugs.

Angelo Reid, 34, of Oshawa, was charged seven different firearm offences as well as attempted murder.

Ralphord Shaw, 27, of Whitby, was charged with four different firearm offences as well as three counts of possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Anthony Jones, 35, of Whitby, was charged with attempted murder.

They were all held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.