4 patients die after a fire breaks out at a hospital in northern Germany

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 5:12 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 5:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Four people died after a fire broke out at a hospital in northern Germany and spread to several patients’ rooms, police said Friday.

Emergency workers saw flames on the fourth floor of a wing of the building in Uelzen, southeast of Hamburg, when they arrived at the scene late Thursday evening. They could hear calls for help and evacuated several people, and were able to stop the fire spreading any further.

Police said that three patients died at the scene and a fourth after being taken to another hospital, German news agency dpa reported. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what caused the fire.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

6h ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a section of Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue...

27m ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital

Five people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a home in North York overnight. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway Forest Drive, just south of Sheppard Avenue,...

2m ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

12h ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

6h ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is in hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a section of Yonge Street south of St. Clair Avenue...

27m ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital

Five people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a home in North York overnight. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway Forest Drive, just south of Sheppard Avenue,...

2m ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

17h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos