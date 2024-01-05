A drug cartel has attacked a remote Mexican community with drones and gunmen, rights group says

By Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 5:57 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small community in the violence-torn Mexican state of Guerrero was attacked by drones and armed men from a drug cartel, a human rights group told the Associated Press on Friday.

The cartel attacked at least 30 people on Thursday, according to the local religious and human rights organization Minerva Bello Center. José Filiberto Velázquez, the center’s director, said the victims were likely killed, though authorities still had not been able to enter the remote community or confirm the deaths.

The community of Helidoro Castillo, on the fringes of Tlacotepec, is caught in an escalating war between the La Familia Michoacana and the Jalisco New Generation cartels.

Velázquez said drone attacks by the cartels and violence had been escalating over the past year, something they alerted authorities to.

Velázquez said he heard from the community around midday Thursday that La Familia Michoacana was launching “explosive devices” from drones. But communications from the community soon went dark.

Later in the night, he said he heard from local police, who said one survivor of the attack escaped and told them that after the drone attack armed men came to the community as residents were slaughtering a pig and that “they were being mowed down.”

The human rights leader also spoke to locals in nearby communities that said they heard the attack and were terrified the same could happen to them.

“This is a conflict that has many communities terrified,” Velázquez said.

Velázquez said neither human rights organizations nor authorities had been able to enter the small town both due to its remoteness and the risks. Because of that, little was known about the attack.

The Guerrero state prosecutors office told the Associated Press they couldn’t provide any more information.

Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

10h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

3h ago

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

2h ago

Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end
Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end

A man has been arrested after being investigated for running an illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end. On Jan. 4, a search warrant was executed and a man was arrested for operating an illegal...

1h ago

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

4h ago

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
