Abortion initiative hits milestone for getting in front of Florida voters

FILE - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. A petition initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, reached the necessary number of verified signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 2:12 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A petition initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution on Friday reached the necessary number of verified signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot, officials said.

More than 911,000 signatures have been verified, according to the Florida Division of Elections, surpassing the more than 891,500 petition signatures required by the state to put a ballot initiative before voters.

If the measure ultimately makes it on the fall ballot, voters in the third-most populous U.S. state could join citizens of other states in deciding what, if any, abortion protections or restrictions there should be following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Since that landmark 1973 case giving constitutional protections for abortion across the United States was overturned in the Dobbs decision, voters in at least seven states have supported ballot measures protecting abortion rights or rejected measures aimed at limiting access. Constitutional amendments to protect access are already on the ballots for 2024 in Maryland and New York.

“We know what will happen if reproductive rights make it onto the ballot in 2024 — just like in every other state since Dobbs, Florida voters will choose to keep the government out of their health care decisions,” said Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

The proposed amendment would allow abortions in Florida to remain legal until the fetus is viable, as determined by the patient’s health care provider. If the amendment makes the ballot, it will need at least 60% voter approval to take effect.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says that abortion rights proponents and opponents have differing interpretations as to what viability means. Those differences along with the failure to define “health” and “health-care provider,” she said, are enough to deceive voters and potentially open a box of legal questions in the future.

Because of that, the Republican attorney general has asked the state Supreme Court to keep the proposed measure off the ballot, saying proponents are waging “a war” to protect the procedure and ultimately will seek to expand those rights in future years.

The court will hear arguments Feb. 7 on whether the ballot language should be approved.

A law Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved last year banning abortion after 15 weeks is being challenged in court.

If the courts uphold the law — DeSantis appointed five of the Supreme Court’s seven justices — a bill DeSantis signed this year will ban abortion after six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. DeSantis, who is running for president, has said he would support a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.

Any change in abortion access in Florida will be felt out of state as well because the Sunshine State traditionally has been a haven for women in the southeastern U.S. seeking abortions. There are bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy in nearby Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi and a ban on terminating pregnancies in Georgia after cardiac activity can be detected.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos