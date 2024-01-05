China calls for peaceful coexistence and promises pandas on the 45th anniversary of U.S.-China ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks on stage during a reception for Commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 9:17 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the United States and China must insist on peaceful coexistence and transcend their differences like they did when they established diplomatic relations 45 years ago this week.

Wang also promised that giant pandas would return to the U.S. — and specifically California — by the end of the year.

“China-U.S. cooperation is no longer a dispensable option for the two countries or even for the world, but a must-answer question that must be seriously addressed,” he said.

Wang struck a relatively positive note at a lavish banquet marking the anniversary with 300 guests at a hall in the sprawling Diaoyutai state guest house complex in the Chinese capital.

The two countries are trying to navigate — and avoid a war — in what may be their most difficult waters since the U.S. ended official ties with Taiwan and recognized the communist government in Beijing as the government of China on Jan. 1, 1979.

China’s rise as an economic and military power is challenging long-standing American leadership in the Asia region and globally.

“The world is currently undergoing profound changes unseen in a century,” Wang said. “We must think about how to calibrate the direction of the large ship of China-U.S. relations (and) avoid hidden reefs and dangerous shoals.”

Both Wang and David Meale, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy, cited congratulatory letters exchanged by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday’s anniversary.

Meale, who spoke after Wang, said Biden expressed his commitment to managing the relationship responsibly and said he looked forward to building on the progress made by past leaders of the two countries.

Wang did criticize the use of “the big stick of sanctions” and engaging in power games, charges that China often levels at the United States. He denied that China seeks to supplant any other country and called on the U.S. to respect China’s development path and core interests.

The giant pandas in Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C., returned to China last year, and some feared that China would stop lending pandas to American zoos because of the tensions between the two countries.

But Xi raised hope for California in November when he told an audience in San Francisco that China was ready to continue cooperating with the U.S. on pandas and “do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians.”

Wang told Friday’s banquet audience that “preparations are ready for a giant panda return to California within the year.”

___

Associated Press researchers Yu Bing and Wanqing Chen and video producer Caroline Chen contributed.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press


