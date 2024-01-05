Convicted underage sex trafficker at large after removing ankle monitor: Police

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man convicted of underage sex trafficking after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor and fled house arrest before his sentencing.

Tyrel “TK” McLean, 23, was convicted of several underage sex trafficking-related offences on October 31, 2023.

He was on bail pending his sentencing and released on house arrest in Waterloo with an ankle monitor.

Investigators say he removed the monitor on December 30, 2023, and fled the area.

Police say McLean is “violent and dangerous” and has been known to frequent the GTA and south-western Ontario.

He’s five foot nine with a thin build and light complexion .