Convicted underage sex trafficker at large after removing ankle monitor: Police

Police say McLean, pictured, is "violent and dangerous" and has been known to frequent the GTA and south-western Ontario.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 5, 2024 12:59 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man convicted of underage sex trafficking after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor and fled house arrest before his sentencing.

Tyrel “TK” McLean, 23, was convicted of several underage sex trafficking-related offences on October 31, 2023.

He was on bail pending his sentencing and released on house arrest in Waterloo with an ankle monitor.

Investigators say he removed the monitor on December 30, 2023, and fled the area.

Police say McLean is “violent and dangerous” and has been known to frequent the GTA and south-western Ontario.

He’s five foot nine with a thin build and light complexion .

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

2h ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

1h ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

5h ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

2h ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

1h ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

5h ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos