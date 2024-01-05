New Brunswick judge apologizes to men for ‘miscarriage of justice’

The chief justice of New Brunswick's Court of King's Bench is apologizing to two men who served lengthy prison sentences for a murder the didn't commit. Robert Mailman, left, and Walter Gillespie, speak to media shortly after their hearing at Saint John Law Courts in Saint John, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Hawkins

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 12:56 pm.

FREDERICTON — The chief justice of New Brunswick’s Court of King’s Bench today offered her “sincere apology” to two men who were acquitted after serving lengthy prison sentences for a 1983 murder.

Chief Justice Tracey DeWare says the justice system failed Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, who were convicted in 1984 of second-degree murder and received life sentences in the killing of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John, N.B. 

In a four-page decision, DeWare says miscarriages of justice sometimes “regrettably” happen, and when they do, the reasonable response is to double down on efforts to improve the system.

The judge says the justice system owes a debt of gratitude to the two men and their legal team for steadfastly pursuing the case over nearly four decades.

DeWare declared Mailman and Gillespie not guilty on Thursday after Crown prosecutor Karen Lee informed the court she didn’t intend to enter any evidence against the two men.

The hearing in Saint John was held after federal Justice Minister Arif Virani last month quashed the convictions and ordered a new trial, saying new evidence had surfaced that called into question “the overall fairness of the process.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

2h ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

1h ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

5h ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

2h ago

