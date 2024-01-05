One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state

The New York State Police is continuing to investigate the fatal bus crash on Interstate 87 southbound that occurred on January 5, 2024, in Lake George, NY. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 5:56 pm.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — New York State Police are reporting that one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.

Police say that in addition to the death, one passenger suffered serious injuries and 10 people were left with minor injuries after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed at around 12:50 p.m. today.

There were 23 people on the bus including the driver, and the injured have been taken to area hospitals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on site performing rescue operations. 

State police say one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, says the health facility received multiple passengers with minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

10h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

3h ago

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

2h ago

Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end
Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end

A man has been arrested after being investigated for running an illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end. On Jan. 4, a search warrant was executed and a man was arrested for operating an illegal...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

10h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

3h ago

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

2h ago

Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end
Man arrested for illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end

A man has been arrested after being investigated for running an illegal pawn shop operation in Toronto's east end. On Jan. 4, a search warrant was executed and a man was arrested for operating an illegal...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

4h ago

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
More Videos