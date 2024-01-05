Former Alabama police officer charged with murder in shooting of Black man

FILE - A girl prays for Stephen Perkins during a vigil outside Decatur, Ala., City Hall/Police Department, Oct. 5, 2023. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday, Dec. 26, that it has completed an investigation into a fatal police shooting where Perkins was killed in his front yard during a dispute with a tow truck driver. (Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP, File) ©Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 2:26 pm.

A former Alabama police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in front of his own home during a dispute with a tow truck driver, the district attorney announced Friday.

Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by a police officer on Sept. 29 when officers accompanied a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck. A grand jury indicted Mac Bailey Marquette, a 23-year-old police officer who responded to the scene, on a murder charge accusing him of intentionally killing Perkins by shooting him with a pistol. Court records did not immediately indicate if Marquette has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced the indictment during a news conference Friday. Anderson said “the job now falls to me and my office to prosecute this case and seek justice.”

“It’s not easy for me to be in the position of prosecuting an officer, but in this circumstance, it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Anderson said there were four officers at the scene the night Perkins was killed and only one fired his weapon. He said the grand jury cleared the other three officers of wrongdoing, and he agreed with that decision. The city previously announced that three of the four officers were fired for violating department policy and a fourth was suspended.

Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera video, published by WAFF-TV, recorded the shooting. The video shows the tow truck back into the driveway and Perkins come out of his house. An officer or officers appear to run out from beside the house. One is heard shouting, “Police, get on the ground,” and a large number of shots are immediately fired in rapid succession.

The Decatur Police Department said in September that officers came to Perkins’ home after a tow truck driver reported that Perkins flashed a gun when he was attempting to repossess a vehicle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in an initial news release that Perkins was armed with a handgun equipped with a light and “brandished the weapon towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department, causing the officer to fire at Perkins.”

However, an attorney for Perkins’ family has said officers essentially ambushed Perkins as he came out of his home and that Perkins did not seem aware of their presence. The family said the truck payments were up to date, which is likely why he was disputing it being towed.

Anderson declined to answer questions about the evidence in the case, including whether Perkins had a weapon.

The fatal shooting has drawn regular protests in the north Alabama city. Protesters have carried signs reading “You could have knocked” and “We need answers.” Perkins is Black. The officer charged in his shooting is white.

Perkins’ family will be allowed to view the body camera footage from the night of the shooting, Anderson said.

Marquette was released on $30,000 bond, according to court records.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos