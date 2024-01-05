Heavy rains leave parts of England and Europe swamped in floodwaters

A flooded road is seen in Thedinghausen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 11:28 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 11:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Residents of riverside towns in England that were swamped by rains that washed over Europe this week bailed out Friday as flooding disrupted train service and officials warned that waters could rise in the days ahead.

A powerful storm that brought damaging winds inundated more than 1,000 homes and businesses and left several communities under muddy brown water, officials said. Buildings and cars were submerged as streets turned to streams, farmland was flooded and boats were torn from their moorings.

A landslide and floodwaters disrupted train travel on several lines operating out of London and on routes in southwest England that stretch into Wales.

“It’s been a terrible start to the new year,” Ken Button said as he pumped water out of the furniture shop where he works in the town of Newark-on-Trent. “We’ll have to see what we can salvage.”

Heavy rains also left parts other parts of Europe under water as a cold snap gripped northern areas of the continent.

Water levels remained extremely high in the Netherlands on Friday. Many flood plains in the low-lying nation were inundated and residents in some towns around the Ijsselmeer inland sea near Amsterdam used sandbags to protect their homes.

Dozens of Ukrainian refugees were evacuated overnight from a hotel near the town of Monnickendam north of Amsterdam after it was cut off by floodwaters, local broadcaster NH Nieuws reported.

Several roads in the north and northwest of the Netherlands were closed Friday because of flooding.

In France, a flood warning issued at the highest level was lifted near the Belgian border as waters receded.

But several hundred people had to be evacuated and thousands of homes were damaged in a repeat of floods that hit the same region of France in November.

French authorities warned that waterways would likely remain extremely high in the coming weeks.

In the U.K., the ground was already saturated from a series of fall tempests when Storm Henk struck with intense rainfall. Even as drier weather arrived, hundreds of flood warnings were in place Friday and the Environment Agency warned that the impact from flooding could last another five days.

“There’s really nowhere for the water to go,” Caroline Douglass, the flood director for the agency, told the BBC. “The ground is completely saturated, so in that situation we get more flooding and greater impacts than we’ve seen, and probably in areas where people aren’t used to.”

Almost every river in England was listed as exceptionally high by the agency and some set records. The River Itchen in Southampton doubled its previous record for December.

The River Trent through Nottinghamshire county topped its banks, leading the county to declare a major incident, which can help it obtain government assistance. Residents of a trailer park for those over age 55 were evacuated.

Firefighters helped about 50 people evacuate their homes in the Hackney Wick section of East London after a canal burst its banks.

Aerial footage showed where narrow rivers had escaped their channel and spread across lower-lying land.

In Gloucestershire, a county in southwest England, residents waded down a street in knee-deep water. A man with a handsaw strapped to his back canoed across a meadow in the town of Henley-on-Thames.

Cars parked in the town of Wallingford were buried up to their windows in water. A long canal boat that broke free of its tether had tipped on its side and was pinned against a bridge on the River Soar in Leicestershire county.

____

Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Mike Corder in Amsterdam contributed to this report.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

3h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

51m ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

11m ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

3h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

51m ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

11m ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

23h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos