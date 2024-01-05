Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for December, by province
Posted January 5, 2024 9:11 am.
Last Updated January 5, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.7 per cent (10.0)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1)
_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.8)
_ New Brunswick 6.6 per cent (6.4)
_ Quebec 4.7 per cent (5.2)
_ Ontario 6.3 per cent (6.1)
_ Manitoba 4.2 per cent (4.9)
_ Saskatchewan 5.0 per cent (5.1)
_ Alberta 6.3 per cent (5.9)
_ British Columbia 5.6 per cent (5.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.
The Canadian Press