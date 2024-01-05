Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for December, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.7 per cent (10.0)

_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1)

_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.8)

_ New Brunswick 6.6 per cent (6.4)

_ Quebec 4.7 per cent (5.2)

_ Ontario 6.3 per cent (6.1)

_ Manitoba 4.2 per cent (4.9)

_ Saskatchewan 5.0 per cent (5.1)

_ Alberta 6.3 per cent (5.9)

_ British Columbia 5.6 per cent (5.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press