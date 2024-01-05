Iran mourns those slain in Islamic State-claimed suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

A woman weeps at the scene of Wednesday's bomb explosion in the city of Kerman about 510 miles (820 kms) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Investigators believe suicide bombers likely carried out an attack on a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 U.S. drone strike, state media reported Thursday, as Iran grappled with its worst mass-casualty attack in decades and as the wider Mideast remains on edge. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By Amir Vahdat, Vahid Salemi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 3:12 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 3:26 am.

KERMAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday mourned those slain in an Islamic State group-claimed suicide bombing targeting a commemoration for a general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, as the death toll in the attack rose to at least 89.

Despite the militants claiming responsibility for the attack, the wider tensions shaking the Middle East during Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip became intertwined with the funeral in the usually peaceful city of Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard linked the attack to the U.S. The gathered crowd shouted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”

“If you are a man, fight with us. Why do you kill oppressed and defenseless women and children?” Gen. Hossein Salami said.

Iranian state television also sought to link America to the attack. At one point, it re-broadcast comments from 2016 from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of the extremist group.

Critics have blamed Obama’s decision to pull troops from Iraq in 2011 for allowing the group, once an affiliate of al-Qaida, to thrive and ultimately hold vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in its self-declared caliphate by 2014. U.S. troops under both Obama and Trump then battled alongside allied forces to retake that territory.

In Wednesday’s attack, one suicide bomber killed himself, then another 20 minutes later as people and emergency workers tried to help the wounded. The attack targeted a commemoration for Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, killed in 2020 by a U.S. drone strike as he led its expeditionary Quds Force.

Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to the Islamic State group in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in power. He also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Mideast, including Hamas. But the U.S., which killed Soleimani as part of wider tensions over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers, saw Soleimani as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.

The two attacks killed at least 89 people and wounded about 280 others, authorities said Friday in updating the death toll.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack Thursday in a statement that named the two bombers and described it as part of a new campaign linked to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

___

Vahdat reported from Tehran, Iran, and Gambrell from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Amir Vahdat, Vahid Salemi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

5h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

10h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

12h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

13h ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

5h ago

Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling
Jewish advocates say suspected hate-motivated arson at North York deli has left community reeling

The day after his store was targeted, the Jewish owner of International Delicatessen Foods in North York covered the words "Free Palestine" that had been spray-painted on his store. Toronto police responded...

10h ago

2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke
2 workers rescued after TTC bus collides with boom truck in Etobicoke

Fire crews successfully rescued two people trapped in the bucket of a boom truck following a collision involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West...

12h ago

Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton
Man charged in series of renovation scams in Mississauga, Brampton

A man is facing fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a series of renovation scams across Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police said that between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2023, the accused,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

15h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos