Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

Officers block off a door after a stabbing at College Subway Station on January 5, 2024. (Khaled Mansour/CITYNEWS)
Officers block off a door after a stabbing at College Subway Station on January 5, 2024. (Khaled Mansour/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 5, 2024 7:40 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 8:28 pm.

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night.

First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived on scene and a police officer transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Trains will be bypassing College Subway Station and those using transit should consider alternate routes.

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

13h ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

6h ago

Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.
Washroom advocacy group says there's not enough places to 'go' in T.O.

An advocacy group says Toronto continues to lag far behind other international cities in terms of access to public washrooms, especially in the winter months. In November 2021, Toronto city council...

1h ago

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

5h ago

1:56
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death
First-degree murder charge laid in Vaughan infant death

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday night. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene.

7h ago

2:53
Unsealed Epstein documents name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Stephen Hawking
Unsealed Epstein documents name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Stephen Hawking

More than 900 pages of Jeffrey Epstein court documents are now public. Brandon Choghri has the details, including how Epstein once offered a reward to disprove allegations that Stephen Hawking had taken part in an 'underage orgy.'

23h ago

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:34
ON CAM: Nevada judge attacked by defendant inside courtroom
ON CAM: Nevada judge attacked by defendant inside courtroom

A Nevada judge is attacked in court during a sentencing hearing. Jhovani Carrillo with what prompted the violent assault.
1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

