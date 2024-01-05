Man reportedly stabbed inside stairwell at College Subway Station

A man was reportedly stabbed inside a stairwell at College Subway Station on Friday night.

First responders received a call just before 7:00 p.m. that an adult male was stabbed. Medics and police arrived on scene and a police officer transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Trains will be bypassing College Subway Station and those using transit should consider alternate routes.