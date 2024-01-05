Military members provide more details about the night group was rescued from crash

YELLOWKNIFE — A Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue team was met with high winds, blowing snow and low visibility the night members were parachuted to a plane crash site in a remote area of the Northwest Territories last month.

A military crew of eight from Winnipeg was sent to the site 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife on Dec. 27 to rescue 10 people who were heading to a camp to begin construction of a winter road.

Three from the team parachuted more than 600 metres to reach the stranded passengers, some of whom were injured.

Sgt. Vincent C-Benoit, who was one of the three Air Force members helping on the ground, says when they arrived, some passengers had already begun to make a shelter while others were huddled in the plane.

The team was able to airdrop supplies, military food rations and heated tents to stay warm.

A group of 17 remained at the site for roughly 14 hours until helicopters were able to pick them up the following morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press