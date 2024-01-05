Nashville is reassigning 10 officers following the leak of a school shooter’s writings, police say

FILE - An entrance to The Covenant School is seen, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Police have “exhausted all available investigative avenues” in the hunt for the person who leaked pages from a school shooter’s journals to a conservative commentator, the department announced in an email sent to media late on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 2:12 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 2:27 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten officers with the Nashville police department’s specialized investigative unit will be reassigned following an unauthorized release of writings from the shooter who killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School last year.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police Department said Friday the officers, who have not been named, will transition out of the division next month.

“This is a reassignment, only,” said Kristin Mumford in an email.

To date, the department has been unable to identify the person who leaked pages from a school shooter’s journals to a conservative commentator nearly two months ago. The unsanctioned publication of documents came during an ongoing legal battle over whether they should be released as public records.

Police announced in December that they had “exhausted all available investigative avenues” while acknowledging that one former police detective who had images from the journal declined interview requests.

The department’s Office of Professional Accountability led the investigation, interviewing officers and forensically examining their electronic devices. According to police, investigators determined that three cellphone photos were taken of the journals just after they were discovered in the shooter’s vehicle by two detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division.

Police then said that they did not “have the ability to compel statements or cooperation from former employees” when discussing the one former detective who refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, all 10 officers to be reassigned next month were questioned as part of the leak investigation.

Police have since forwarded the case file to Nashville’s district attorney’s office, which promised to review the findings. The office has not announced any further actions.

The person who killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville this spring left behind at least 20 journals, a suicide note and a memoir, according to court filings. The writings have been the object of intense speculation and an open-records battle, with several groups suing to force Nashville officials to release them to the public.

Police initially said they intended to release the writings once they closed their investigation, which could take up to a year. Since then, a group of Covenant School parents have joined the lawsuit, arguing that none of the documents should ever be released. They say shooter Audrey Hale’s writings could traumatize their children and inspire copycats.

The three children who were killed in the shooting were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old. The three adults were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; custodian Mike Hill, 61; and 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak.

Seven officers were assigned to administrative duties when the investigation into the leak began, but all of them have been returned to regular duties.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Top Stories

What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?
What role will terrorism play in Nathaniel Veltman's sentencing?

Nathaniel Veltman's trial was the first time Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder court case. He was ultimately found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

16m ago

Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses
Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, 'increasing capacity' on other buses

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city. Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar...

9m ago

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

7h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos