National employment numbers for December from Statistics Canada, at a glance
Posted January 5, 2024 9:11 am.
Last Updated January 5, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.8)
Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.8)
Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,245,200 (1,240,400)
Number working: 20,312,600 (20,312,500)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (11.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.
The Canadian Press