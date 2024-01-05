PepsiCo products are being pulled from some Carrefour grocery stores in Europe over price hikes

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 6:47 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 6:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay’s potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.

The French grocery chain said it pulled PepsiCo products from shelves in France on Thursday and added small signs in stores that say, “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases.”

The ban also will extend to Belgium, Spain and Italy, but Carrefour, which has 12,225 stores in more than 30 countries, didn’t say when it would take effect in those three countries.

PepsiCo said in a statement that it has “been in discussion with Carrefour for many months and we will continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available.”

The company behind Cheetos, Mountain Dew and Rice-A-Roni has raised prices by double-digit percentages for seven straight quarters, most recently hiking by 11% in the July-to-September period.

Its profits are up, though higher prices have dragged down sales as people trade down to cheaper stores. PepsiCo also has said it’s been shrinking package sizes to meet consumer demand for convenience and portion control.

“I do think that we see the consumer right now being more selective,” PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told investors in October.

The Purchase, New York-based company said price increases should ease and largely align with inflation, which has fallen considerably worldwide since crunched supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic and then Russia’s war in Ukraine sent prices surging.

However, the 20 European Union countries that use the euro currency saw consumer prices rise to 2.9% in December from a year earlier, rebounding after seven straight monthly declines, according to numbers released Friday.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks have eased from a painful 17.5% in the 20-country euro area in March but were still up by 6.9% in November from a year earlier.

PepsiCo has pointed to higher costs for grain and cooking oil for its rising prices. Those costs surged following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and are still being felt by families at supermarkets. But prices for food commodities like grain that are traded on global markets fell considerably last year from record highs in 2022.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its food price index was 13.7% lower in 2023 than the year before, with only its measure of sugar prices growing in that time.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

11m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

25m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

18h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos