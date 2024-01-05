Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces judge as officials accuse him of having sex with a 14-year-old

Youths in baseball attire show support for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco with posters that read in Spanish: "Free Franco," and "We all are Franco." outside the court where he arrived in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Dominican prosecutors on Wednesday accused Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that he had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernández)

By Martín Adames Alcántara And Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 9:45 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 9:56 am.

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared in a Dominican court Friday to face allegations that he had a brief relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a small car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. A judge who is scheduled to issue a ruling in the case on Friday has several options: release Franco on bond, temporarily arrest him, prevent him from leaving the Dominican Republic or demand that he make occasional appearances until the investigation or a trial has ended.

The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco. The AP is not naming the woman in order to preserve her daughter’s privacy.

Franco, who was detained Monday in the northern province of Puerto Plata, hasn’t been charged with any crimes. The judge has received a nearly 600-page document detailing the evidence that prosecutors gathered during a monthslong investigation.

The athlete’s lawyers have not commented other than saying that Franco was “doing fine.”

Prosecutors said the investigation began after they received an anonymous tip stemming from someone who saw a social media post alluding to the relationship. The AP has not been able to verify the reported post.

Authorities accuse Franco of taking the minor away from her home in Puerto Plata in December 2022 and having a four-month relationship with her with consent from the girl’s mother.

They accuse Franco of sending the mother monthly payments of $1,700 for seven months and buying her a car “in order to allow the relationship and let her go out with him wherever she wanted,” according to the document, which quoted the girl.

In September 2023, authorities raided the home of the girl’s mother and seized 800,000 Dominican pesos ($13,700) as well as $68,500 they said was found hidden behind a frame. They also found a guarantee certificate from a local bank for 2.1 million Dominican pesos ($36,000) that they said was delivered by Franco for the “commercial and sexual exploitation” of the girl.

In addition, they seized a Suzuki Swift worth $26,600, according to the document. Authorities noted that days before the car was bought, the teenager’s mother had the equivalent of $821 in her bank account.

Authorities also state that Franco’s mother had sent money to the girl’s mother, but she has not been charged in the case even though they said she got involved “to avoid traces of her son with the accused.”

Franco arrived at a court in Puerto Plata on Friday morning and remained silent while being escorted through a group of journalists that peppered with him questions. The girl’s mother, who was wearing sunglasses, also declined comment as she was escorted to a courtroom.

Outside, a small group of Dominican children donned in baseball attire gathered to support Franco, carrying posters that read, “Free Franco,” and “We all are Franco.”

Major League Baseball placed Franco on administrative leave in August under its the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy with the players’ association. He was paid and received service time while on leave.

There is no timetable for a conclusion of the MLB’s investigation and whether the results might lead to disciplinary measures from the commissioner’s office.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Martín Adames Alcántara And Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

2h ago

Tesla crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital
Tesla crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the patio doors of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse...

50m ago

Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December
Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December

The total number of jobs in Canada was virtually unchanged for the month of December as the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency reported in its monthly...

updated

35m ago

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

11h ago

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

2h ago

Tesla crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital
Tesla crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the patio doors of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse...

50m ago

Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December
Canada's unemployment rate holds steady at 5.8% in December

The total number of jobs in Canada was virtually unchanged for the month of December as the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency reported in its monthly...

updated

35m ago

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

22h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos