Red Sea attacks to have ripple effect on shippers — and consumers — in Canada

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galaxy Leader ship anchored offshore of As Salif, Yemen, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. A support tender vessel is positioned nearby. The ship was captured by Houthi fighters on Nov. 19. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 5, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 11:56 am.

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers and consumers could soon be feeling the ripple effect of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

Shipping companies across the globe are turning away from the key trade corridor after Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on commercial boats in the region in protest against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Shipping giant Maersk said Friday it plans to continue rerouting all vessels bound for the Suez Canal around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope “for the foreseeable future,” following an earlier pause through the waterway that links Asia and Europe.

The route change adds 10 days and hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra fuel and crew costs per trip, resulting in potential price increases for wholesale and retail products.

Université Laval business professor Yan Cimon says Europe will feel the impact most directly, but that consumer goods and some manufacturing parts destined for Canada also come via the canal, which carries roughly a third of global container traffic.

Data from Drewry, a maritime industry research firm, shows that global container shipping rates surged 61 per cent in the past week alone, with hikes on routes between Asia and North America as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240105100132-65982120544ca5a571563ad5jpeg.jpg, Caption:

Canadian shippers and consumers could soon be feeling the ripple effect of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galaxy Leader ship anchored offshore of As Salif, Yemen, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Maxar Technologies, Satellite image ©2023

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

4h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

55m ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

15m ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week
Snow on the way this weekend ahead of potentially larger storm next week

Some active winter weather is expected to hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend ahead of what could be an even larger storm early next week. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says a system will...

4h ago

Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital
Tesla crashes into living room of North York home; 5 people sent to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home in North York is badly damaged after a car crashed through its patio doors on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway...

55m ago

Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting
Man and woman charged in fatal East Danforth shooting

A man and a woman have been charged in a homicide investigation after a Keswick, Ont., man was fatally shot in the city's east end last month. Toronto police responded to reports of gunfire just after...

15m ago

1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan
1 person charged in death of infant in Vaughan

One person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital on Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate,...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

23h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

1:27
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas
Re-cycle your cell phones to save gorillas

The Phone Apes program at the Toronto Zoo is collecting your old cell phones and electronics to help stop mining in African gorilla habitats. Videographer Audra Brown with how the minerals in your cell phones can be recycled.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
More Videos