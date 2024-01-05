Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

By The Associated Press

Posted January 5, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 6:12 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s national elections commission on Friday registered the first two candidates who will compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.

The commission approved putting Leonid Slutsky of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party and Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party on the ballot for the March 15-17 vote.

Neither poses a significant challenge to Putin, who has dominated Russian politics since becoming president in 2000. Both candidates’ parties are largely supportive in parliament of legislation backed by Putin’s power-base United Russia party.

Slutsky, as head of the lower house of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, has been a prominent backer of Kremlin foreign policy that is increasingly oppositional to the West. In the last presidential election in 2018, the party’s candidate tallied less than 6% of the vote.

Davankov is a deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma. His party was established in 2020 and holds 15 seats in the 450-member Duma.

The Communist Party has put forth Nikolai Kharitonov as its candidate, but the elections commission has not formally registered him. Kharitonov was the party’s candidate in 2004, finishing a distant second to Putin.

A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine was rejected last month from the presidential ballot.

The elections commission refused to accept Yekaterina Duntsova’s initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the paperwork, including spelling. The Supreme Court then rejected Duntsova’s appeal against the commission’s decision.

Putin is running as an independent, and his campaign headquarters, together with branches of the ruling United Russia party and a political coalition called the People’s Front, have collected signatures in support of his candidacy. Under Russian law, independent candidates must be nominated by at least 500 supporters, and must also gather at least 300,000 signatures from 40 regions or more.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

12m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

26m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Top Stories

1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan
1 person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan

One person is in custody after an infant died in a Vaughan hospital, York Regional Police confirmed on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home in the area of Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre...

8h ago

Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital
Car crashes into home in North York sending 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital and a home is badly damaged after a car crashed through the walls of a townhouse in North York on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex...

12m ago

Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto
Man critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Toronto

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown Toronto early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street and Shaftesbury Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue,...

26m ago

Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family
Sentencing hearing continues for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont
Sentencing begins for man who murdered Muslim family in London, Ont

Sentencing proceedings are beginning for the man convicted of intentionally killing four members of a Muslim Family in London, Ontario. Brandon Rowe reports on what to expect, and hears messages from community members outside of the courthouse.

18h ago

1:51
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident
Fire at North York Jewish deli investigated as hate-motivated incident

An early morning fire at a Jewish-owned deli in North York is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from police and local politicians.

2:56
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups
Pedestrians speak out against large running groups

A number of Toronto residents are calling out large running clubs for not sharing the sidewalk space. Michelle Mackey asks them about their experiences, what they want to see from the city and the response from Toronto's running community.
2:28
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM
Don't cap temporary visas for Palestinian families, says NCCM

A Muslim-Canadian group says it doesn't know how Canada decided to cap the number of temporary visas family members of Palestinian-Canadians - but says there should be no cap. Ministry staff say having a cap is standard practice.
2:26
City races to fix misspelled signage
City races to fix misspelled signage

A number of misspelled signs were spotted around town over the last few weeks and now they're being replaced quickly. David Zura speaks with the man who noticed one of the typos.
More Videos